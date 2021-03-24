Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 2.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $245,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.56.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

