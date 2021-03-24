Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. 38,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

