Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Increased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 4.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Duke Realty worth $79,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 40,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

