Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 37,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.