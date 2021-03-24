First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 2.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $53,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,837. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

