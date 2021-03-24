CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Trimmed by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,414 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.48% of CyrusOne worth $42,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.