Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 32233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

