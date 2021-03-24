American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after buying an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,523. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.