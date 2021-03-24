Captrust Financial Advisors Has $232.56 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $232,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,553. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

