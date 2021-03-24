Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 26,274 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 796,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,217. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $519.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

