Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 6.1% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of Berry Global Group worth $111,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 21,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,002. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

