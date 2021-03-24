PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 433.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. 307,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.