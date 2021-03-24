George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WN traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$107.30. 104,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.00 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.97. The company has a market cap of C$16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at C$11,600,794.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

