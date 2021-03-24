At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stake Boosted by Indaba Capital Management L.P.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 198.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the quarter. At Home Group accounts for approximately 8.9% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of At Home Group worth $50,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

HOME stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 170,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,945. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

