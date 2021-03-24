Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give WeedMD (CVE:WMD) a C$0.60 Price Target

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) has been given a C$0.60 price objective by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered shares of WeedMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

WeedMD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.37. 714,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,877. WeedMD has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$91.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

