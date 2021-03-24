BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,961.67 ($25.63).

BHP stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,029.50 ($26.52). 4,837,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,741. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,172.40 ($15.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £102.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,901.45.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

