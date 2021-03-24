Smith Moore & CO. Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. 298,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

