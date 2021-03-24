Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. 7,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

