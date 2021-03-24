Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 7,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,906. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 420.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.