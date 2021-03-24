AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

