WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

