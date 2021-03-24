WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,818,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,241,000. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $135.09. 328,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

