iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,336 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

