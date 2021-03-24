Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 441,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,007. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

