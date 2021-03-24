Lion Point Capital LP Acquires New Shares in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. NextCure comprises about 0.6% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 1.09% of NextCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 142,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextCure by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 6,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,245. The stock has a market cap of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. NextCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXTC. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

