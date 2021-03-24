Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEGGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.