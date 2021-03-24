American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

