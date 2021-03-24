ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 86,757 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

