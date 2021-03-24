Route One Investment Company L.P. Sells 89,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Route One Investment Company L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 7.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $262,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.56. 77,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.75. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $230,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,634,500 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.