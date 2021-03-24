Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.3%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $257.96 and last traded at $259.59. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 472,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.05.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.89.

The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.24 and a 200 day moving average of $252.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 228.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 20.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

