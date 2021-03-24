New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Up 20%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 192,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 237,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

