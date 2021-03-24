SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 6.3%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.55. 27,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,121,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

