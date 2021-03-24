Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 89,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,445,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

