Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 89,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,445,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
