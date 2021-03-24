Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AVROBIO (AVRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO) recently:

3/21/2021 – AVROBIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of AVRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 11,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,078,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

