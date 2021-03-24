RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $9,776,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CFIVU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 118,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,235. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.