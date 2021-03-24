Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,232. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of -797.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

