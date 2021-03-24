Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Acquires New Shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,207. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

