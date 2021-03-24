ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $40.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

