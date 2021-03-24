MVL Trading Up 119.1% This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 119.1% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $737.98 million and $549.77 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00609740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00023661 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,754,926,344 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

