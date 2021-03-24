Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,611 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,324 shares of company stock worth $8,704,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.01. 64,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,072. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWPH. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.