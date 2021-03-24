Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.79. 32,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

