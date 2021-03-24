Smith Moore & CO. Sells 28,476 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,892,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,285,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

