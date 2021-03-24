Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 183.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

BFEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

