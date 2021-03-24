Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.15 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 661,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

PEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.52. 289,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.