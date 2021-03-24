Smith Moore & CO. Sells 5,981 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NOBL traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 323,789 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

