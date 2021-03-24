Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 76,788 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the quarter. Cantel Medical comprises about 1.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cantel Medical worth $193,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after buying an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 206,041 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 6,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $89.10.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
