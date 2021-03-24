Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 76,788 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the quarter. Cantel Medical comprises about 1.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cantel Medical worth $193,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after buying an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 206,041 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 6,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.