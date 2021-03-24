Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 17,118 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up about 3.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Smartsheet worth $429,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 72.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,109. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

