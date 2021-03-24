Brown Capital Management LLC Has $577.30 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Q2 makes up approximately 4.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Q2 worth $577,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. 13,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,101. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

