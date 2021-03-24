Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 397.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.28. 12,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $104.43 and a 12-month high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

