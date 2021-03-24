-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,170,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

